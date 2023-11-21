National Resistance Center: Occupiers in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia oblasts recruit informants from unemployed residents

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian-installed proxies in the occupied areas of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts are creating networks of informants by recruiting unemployed residents, the National Resistance Center reported on Nov. 20.

The Center said that once recruited, the collaborators pass information about other local residents with pro-Ukrainian views to the occupying authorities.

Recruits also share information about people with connections to the Ukrainian military.

The Center reported in July 2023 that unemployment rates were growing in Ukraine's Russian-occupied territories, particularly in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk oblasts.

Under Article 111 of Ukraine's Criminal Code, willingly aiding a foreign state in "subversive" acts against Ukraine is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) said on Nov. 14 that it was investigating over 8,000 cases of suspected treason.