National Resistance Center: Occupation forces threaten, rob civilians

Russian proxy forces in occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Oblast have used intimidation tactics, including threats and robbery, against local residents, the National Resistance Center reported on Oct. 7.

According to the Center, occupation forces resorted to violent threats against civilians during robberies at gunpoint. There were also reports of physical force.

These actions constitute a breach of international humanitarian law, the Center said.

During these robberies, occupation forces dispossessed local residents of three cars, one motorcycle, other equipment and valuables, as well as thousands of dollars in cash.

The Center reported an increase in looting and robberies committed by occupation authorities in recent weeks due to the success of Ukraine's counteroffensive.

On Sept. 25, the United Nations' Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine reported evidence of ongoing war crimes committed by Russian forces.