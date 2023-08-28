National Resistance Center: Discontent grows in Crimea over Russian army draft

This audio is created with AI assistance

People living in Russian-occupied Crimea are increasingly unhappy with the Russian military's efforts to force them into the army, the National Resistance Center reported on Aug. 27.

According to the Center's sources, Russian-installed authorities conducted a closed survey of local residents asking them their opinions on the military draft. The results, which were not released to the public, show "an extremely negative attitude" toward conscription.

The Center said that the survey findings motivated occupation authorities to offer conscripts additional benefits, but that these offerings were unlikely to sway the public mood.

Russian proxies throughout the occupied regions of Ukraine have forcibly drafted residents into the Russian military. In the Russian Federation, too, where campaigns to force men into military service have proven deeply unpopular, efforts to entice recruits with financial benefits have increased.

In recent weeks, Ukrainian forces have carried out multiple strikes on targets in Crimea, including a successful raid on Aug. 24, Ukrainian Independence Day.

Ukrainian intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said on Aug. 23 that locals in occupied Crimea should do whatever they can to "create favorable conditions" for liberating troops.