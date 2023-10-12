Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Police: Man arrested after firing shots, attempting to take over Kyiv business center

by Nate Ostiller October 12, 2023 10:54 AM 2 min read
The suspect apprehended after attempting to take over a building in Kyiv on Oct. 12 (National Police of Ukraine/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A man stormed a business center in Kyiv's Solomianskyi District, firing shots and attempting to take over the building, Ukraine's National Police wrote on Facebook on Oct. 12.

The police's Rapid Operational Response Unit (KORD- the equivalent of the U.S.'s SWAT) arrived quickly and successfully negotiated with the man, leading to his surrender. No one was injured as a result of the incident, according to the report.

Ukraine's National Police participated in the defense of the country against Russia's full-scale invasion, particularly in the first few months when Kyiv was under threat. But the ongoing war does not mean that their regular duties as policemen have lessened.

Russian strikes on critical infrastructure during the winter of 2022-2023 caused widespread blackouts, leading to a dramatic rise in road accidents involving cars and pedestrians.

Although the midnight curfew, which is still in effect, has reduced the prevalence of theft and other property crimes, more time spent in forced close proximity inside also increased the rate of domestic violence, according to a report by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Many policemen are also contributing to the war effort by seeking out potential spies and saboteurs.  

Author: Nate Ostiller
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

