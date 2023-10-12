Police: Man arrested after firing shots, attempting to take over Kyiv business center

This audio is created with AI assistance

A man stormed a business center in Kyiv's Solomianskyi District, firing shots and attempting to take over the building, Ukraine's National Police wrote on Facebook on Oct. 12.

The police's Rapid Operational Response Unit (KORD- the equivalent of the U.S.'s SWAT) arrived quickly and successfully negotiated with the man, leading to his surrender. No one was injured as a result of the incident, according to the report.

Ukraine's National Police participated in the defense of the country against Russia's full-scale invasion, particularly in the first few months when Kyiv was under threat. But the ongoing war does not mean that their regular duties as policemen have lessened.

Russian strikes on critical infrastructure during the winter of 2022-2023 caused widespread blackouts, leading to a dramatic rise in road accidents involving cars and pedestrians.

Although the midnight curfew, which is still in effect, has reduced the prevalence of theft and other property crimes, more time spent in forced close proximity inside also increased the rate of domestic violence, according to a report by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Many policemen are also contributing to the war effort by seeking out potential spies and saboteurs.