National Guard service member detained on suspicion of killing 4

A man serving in the National Guard of Ukraine has been detained on suspicion of killing two police officers and two women in Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, the State Bureau of Investigation reported on Jan. 22.

The National Guard is a unit of internal troops that operates under the Interior Ministry. The force is responsible for protecting public order, guarding strategically important facilities, and countering armed groups.

A local resident called the police "because of a conflict with a military serviceman" on the morning of Jan. 21, the Bureau said.

"After some time, communication with the police officers who went to the call was lost," and at 8 a.m., another police team went to the scene, according to the Bureau.

"Law enforcement officers found the bodies of two of their colleagues with gunshot wounds and the bodies of two civilian women — a pensioner and her daughter."

The man was found and detained on suspicion of premeditated murder. The pre-trial investigation in cooperation with the National Police is ongoing, the Bureau said.