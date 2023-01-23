Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
National, Hot topic
Edit post

NABU opens case into alleged corruption in Defense Ministry procurement

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 23, 2023 8:25 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov attends a press conference in Kyiv on November 7, 2022. (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) stated on Jan. 23 that it had begun to investigate possible corruption in the Defense Ministry's food procurement before ZN.ua, a news site, published an investigation on the issue on Jan. 21.

The ZN.ua report has triggered a major scandal, with critics accusing the Defense Ministry of profiteering from procurement contracts while Ukrainian soldiers are being killed on the front line. The ministry has denied the accusations.

According to the report, the ministry sought to buy food at prices two to three times higher than it costs in Kyiv grocery stores, possibly indicating a corruption scheme.

The ministry has allegedly signed a Hr 13.16 billion ($360 million) contract for military food procurement in 2023.

Ukraine's parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence has summoned top ministry officials to address the allegations.

Media: Defense Ministry buys food for soldiers at inflated prices.
The Kyiv Independent

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov denied the existence of a corruption scheme, claiming the leak was manipulation specially timed to the Jan. 20 Ramstein meeting, where Ukraine's allies deliberated on further weapons assistance to Ukraine.

Reznikov accused the leaker of committing a crime. He published a statement in which he explains the discrepancy in egg procurement prices as a technical error by the supplier.

According to the ZN.ua report, the Defense Ministry agreed to pay Hr 17 for one egg, while its price at Kyiv stores is about Hr 7.

Reznikov claimed that the supplier meant to write Hr 17 per kilogram, not for one egg.

Journalist Yuriy Nikolov, who broke the story, rejected this explanation, saying that the minister has shown that he doesn't want to fight corruption.

He published previous Defense Ministry contracts that clearly indicate a price for one egg, not for one kilogram.

Oleg Sukhov: US should sanction these 2 symbols of Ukraine’s corruption
The Kyiv Independent



The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.