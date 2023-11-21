Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

NABU uncovers lawmaker's attempt to bribe official with cryptocurrency

by Elsa Court November 21, 2023 2:24 PM 1 min read
Anti-corruption law enforcement officers uncover a corruption case, where a lawmaker attempted to bribe a state official with cryptocurrency, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Nov. 21, 2023. (National Anti-Corruption Bureau / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A lawmaker has been caught attempting to bribe a state official with bitcoins, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) reported on Telegram on Nov. 21.

The MP allegedly offered the head of the State Agency for Reconstruction and Infrastructure Development a bribe in bitcoin equivalent to $50,000.

In exchange for the cryptocurrency, the lawmaker wanted help obtaining state funds for repairing infrastructure he controls.  

He sent the first tranche of $10,000 to the official, who was working in cooperation with law enforcement to uncover the crime.  

The NABU did not name the MP, but said he was a member of the committee on anti-corruption policy.

Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne named the MP as Andriy Odarchenko, a lawmaker from President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People party, citing sources in law enforcement.

The State Agency for Reconstruction and Infrastructure Development said that there was "zero tolerance for corruption."

"Our cooperation with law enforcement and anti-corruption authorities was and will be systematic," the Agency said.

According to the NABU, this is the first time Ukraine's anti-corruption law enforcers have documented a bribe in cryptocurrency. The investigation is ongoing.

Ukraine issues arrest warrant for lawmaker alleged of corruption
Ukraine’s High Anti-Corruption Court issued an arrest warrant for lawmaker Yaroslav Dubnevych on charges that he embezzled Hr 93 million ($2.5 million), the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) reported on Nov. 2.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Elsa Court
Become our Secret Santa!
This holiday season, your support is on top of our wish list. Become a member and help us bring independent, locally-sourced news about Ukraine to the world in 2024.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
11:58 AM

Military: Storms create increased risk of sea mines in Black Sea.

Lengthy storms in the Black Sea have created an increased risk of naval mines drifting towards places that may endanger civilians, Nataliia Humeniuk, spokesperson of Ukraine's Southern Operational Command, said on national television on Dec. 19, Ukrinform reported.
2:12 AM

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked seven communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 18, firing nine times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
11:02 PM

US, Finland sign defense cooperation deal.

The U.S. signed on Dec. 18 a new bilateral defense cooperation agreement with Finland, a new NATO member who sought the membership in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
8:31 PM

Security experts appeal to US Congress to approve Ukraine aid bill.

"Ukraine's fight is not only in defense of its own sovereignty and territory but also on behalf of the West, its values and way of life, which Russia seeks to replace with an international system more welcoming for dictatorships," the experts wrote in the letter address to both Republican and Democratic lawmakers.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.