Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, War, Moscow, Moscow Oblast
Edit post

Multiple drones shot down on outskirts of Moscow, mayor claims

by Dmytro Basmat November 18, 2024 5:41 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Russian law enforcement guard the Red Square near the Kremlin on June 24, 2023 in Moscow, Russia, amid the Wagner Group's ongoing armed rebellion in Russia. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian air defense intercepted multiple drones on the outskirts of Moscow, the city's mayor, Sergey Sobyanin, said overnight on Nov. 18.

At least one drone was shot down over the Ramensky district of the city, while another was downed over the Pavlovsky Posad district around 4:30 a.m. local time, Sobyanin claimed.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify Sobyanin's claims, and Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the attack.

The alleged attack on the Russian capital comes one night after Russia launched a large-scale missile and drone attack on different cities across Ukraine, leaving seven civilians dead and at least 19 injured.

In recent months, Russia has continued to increase its use of attack drones, targeting cities and towns across Ukraine on a near daily basis since the start of September. The Ukrainian Air Force previously said that Russia launched at least 4,300 Shahed-type attack drones and similar UAVs imitating Shaheds against Ukraine between August and October 2024.

Ukraine has previously hit targets within Russia, aiming primarily at the country's oil infrastructure and defense industry.

On Nov. 10, Russian air defense shot down 70 Ukrainian drones, including 34 in Moscow Oblast, in Ukraine’s largest drone attack on the Russian capital. At least one person was reported injured in Moscow Oblast in that attack.

The day before the largest attack on Moscow, Russia launched its own largest overnight drone attack on Ukraine on Nov. 9-10, with 145 drones entering Ukrainian airspace.

Biden authorizes Ukraine to target Russia with US long-range missiles, media reports
The permission should initially apply to strikes against Russian and North Korean soldiers in Kursk Oblast but could eventually expand to other areas, undisclosed official sources told the New York Times.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil


Author: Dmytro Basmat
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:03 PM

Musk mocks Zelensky for comments about Ukraine's independence.

The billionaire reposted a modified excerpt from Zelensky's interview with the Suspilne broadcaster shared on X by the @visegrad24 account, which read: "The U.S. cannot force us to 'sit and listen' at the negotiating table. We are an independent country."
11:46 AM

Biden meets Xi, condemns North Korean troops dispatch to Russia.

"President Biden condemned the deployment of thousands of (North Korean) troops to Russia, a dangerous expansion of Russia’s unlawful war against Ukraine with serious consequences for both European and Indo-Pacific peace and security," the White House statement read.
1:57 AM

Iran denies claims its UN envoy met with Elon Musk.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Nov. 16 dismissed reports about a meeting between Tehran's United Nations envoy and U.S. billionaire Elon Musk, who is also a close adviser to President-elect Donald Trump.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.