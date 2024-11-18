Multiple drones shot down on outskirts of Moscow, mayor claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian air defense intercepted multiple drones on the outskirts of Moscow, the city's mayor, Sergey Sobyanin, said overnight on Nov. 18.

At least one drone was shot down over the Ramensky district of the city, while another was downed over the Pavlovsky Posad district around 4:30 a.m. local time, Sobyanin claimed.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify Sobyanin's claims, and Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the attack.

The alleged attack on the Russian capital comes one night after Russia launched a large-scale missile and drone attack on different cities across Ukraine, leaving seven civilians dead and at least 19 injured.

In recent months, Russia has continued to increase its use of attack drones, targeting cities and towns across Ukraine on a near daily basis since the start of September. The Ukrainian Air Force previously said that Russia launched at least 4,300 Shahed-type attack drones and similar UAVs imitating Shaheds against Ukraine between August and October 2024.

Ukraine has previously hit targets within Russia, aiming primarily at the country's oil infrastructure and defense industry.

On Nov. 10, Russian air defense shot down 70 Ukrainian drones, including 34 in Moscow Oblast, in Ukraine’s largest drone attack on the Russian capital. At least one person was reported injured in Moscow Oblast in that attack.

The day before the largest attack on Moscow, Russia launched its own largest overnight drone attack on Ukraine on Nov. 9-10, with 145 drones entering Ukrainian airspace.



