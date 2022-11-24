Most trains in Ukraine delayed due to power outages

This audio is created with AI assistance

As of the morning on Nov. 24, 95 trains continue to run, but most of them are late for more than an hour because of power outages, Ukraine’s state railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia reported. On some routes, the delay reaches 10-13 hours, according to the company.

Ukrzaliznytsia said its international partners are providing locomotives to ensure the docking of the trains and help Ukrainians reach their destinations.

Emergency hubs with hot food and drinks, chargers, and areas for children have been set up at railway stations, Ukrzaliznytsia said.

Russia launched a mass missile strike on Ukraine on Nov. 23, primarily targeting energy infrastructure across the country.

The attack caused emergency blackouts in all Ukrainian regions and parts of neighboring Moldova.

It was Russia’s fifth large-scale air strike targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. The previous ones took place on Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 31, and Nov. 15.

