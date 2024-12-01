Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Moscow nightclub raids target LGBTQ+ community amid Russia's crackdown on 'propaganda'

by Olena Goncharova December 1, 2024 2:44 AM 2 min read
In this archival photo, gay rights activists hold rainbow flags during their protest in central Moscow on May 31, 2014. (Dmitry Serebryakov / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian police conducted raids on several bars and nightclubs across Moscow on Nov. 30, intensifying the government’s ongoing crackdown on what it calls "LGBTQ+ propaganda," according to Russian state media.

Officers reportedly seized smartphones, laptops, and video cameras while inspecting clubgoers' documents. Tass, Russia’s state news agency, cited law enforcement sources in its coverage of the events.

The raids coincide with the one-year anniversary of Russia’s Supreme Court decision to classify the "LGBTQ+ movement" as an "extremist organization." The ruling followed a years-long effort to suppress LGBTQ+ rights in the country, with President Vladimir Putin frequently emphasizing "traditional family values" as a key aspect of his administration during his 25 years in power.

Videos circulating on social media showed a heavy police presence at Moscow’s Arma nightclub. In one clip, officers appeared to order partygoers to lie on the floor while the venue was searched. Another venue, Mono bar, was also reportedly targeted in the raids.

Authorities also detained the head of the "Men Travel" tour agency under Russia’s anti-LGBT laws. Tass reported that the 48-year-old is suspected of planning a trip for "supporters of nontraditional sexual values" to Egypt during Russia’s New Year’s holidays.

The raids reflect the broader fears expressed by activists who warned about the potential consequences of labeling the LGBTQ+ movement as "extremist" despite it not being a formal organization.

Other recent legislative measures, including the Nov. 23 law banning the adoption of Russian children by citizens of countries where gender transitioning is legan, show the Kremlin’s push to enforce "traditional values." The law targets over a dozen countries, including several in Europe, as well as Australia, Argentina, and Canada.

Putin also signed a law prohibiting the dissemination of informational material encouraging people not to have children.

Kremlin finds new enemies to target — Russians without kids
More than a decade since Russian lawmakers banned “LGBTQ+ propaganda,” the Kremlin’s self-declared crusade for “traditional values” has found a new target — Russians who don’t want children. On Nov. 12, the Russian State Duma voted to outlaw the support and promotion of “childfree propaganda,” effe…
The Kyiv IndependentKatie Marie Davies
Author: Olena Goncharova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.