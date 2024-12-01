Moscow nightclub raids target LGBTQ+ community amid Russia's crackdown on 'propaganda'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian police conducted raids on several bars and nightclubs across Moscow on Nov. 30, intensifying the government’s ongoing crackdown on what it calls "LGBTQ+ propaganda," according to Russian state media.

Officers reportedly seized smartphones, laptops, and video cameras while inspecting clubgoers' documents. Tass, Russia’s state news agency, cited law enforcement sources in its coverage of the events.

The raids coincide with the one-year anniversary of Russia’s Supreme Court decision to classify the "LGBTQ+ movement" as an "extremist organization." The ruling followed a years-long effort to suppress LGBTQ+ rights in the country, with President Vladimir Putin frequently emphasizing "traditional family values" as a key aspect of his administration during his 25 years in power.

Videos circulating on social media showed a heavy police presence at Moscow’s Arma nightclub. In one clip, officers appeared to order partygoers to lie on the floor while the venue was searched. Another venue, Mono bar, was also reportedly targeted in the raids.

Authorities also detained the head of the "Men Travel" tour agency under Russia’s anti-LGBT laws. Tass reported that the 48-year-old is suspected of planning a trip for "supporters of nontraditional sexual values" to Egypt during Russia’s New Year’s holidays.

The raids reflect the broader fears expressed by activists who warned about the potential consequences of labeling the LGBTQ+ movement as "extremist" despite it not being a formal organization.

Other recent legislative measures, including the Nov. 23 law banning the adoption of Russian children by citizens of countries where gender transitioning is legan, show the Kremlin’s push to enforce "traditional values." The law targets over a dozen countries, including several in Europe, as well as Australia, Argentina, and Canada.

Putin also signed a law prohibiting the dissemination of informational material encouraging people not to have children.