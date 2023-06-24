Moscow mayor says 'anti-terrorist measures' being taken in city

This audio is created with AI assistance

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a post on Telegram that "anti-terrorist measures" were being taken in the city "in connection with the incoming information."

According to the mayor, the measures include additional controls on the roads and limitations on public gatherings in the city.

Following Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin's comments calling the Russian military leadership evil and vowing to seek revenge for what he claims was a missile strike against his troops in Ukraine by the Russian army, Moscow strengthened security measures in the capital.

Russia's OMON, or the Special Purpose Police Unit, and the Special Rapid Response Unit of the Russian Guard were put on high alert and transportation infrastructure and government agencies were "put under increased protection," Russian law enforcement told Russian state-controlled news outlet TASS.

Meanwhile, unidentified men, presumed to be Wagner troops, have since entered the southern Russian city of Rostov and have surrounded multiple administrative buildings, according to local news outlets and witness testimonies.

Earlier, Prigozhin himself claimed that his fighters had entered Rostov Oblast.