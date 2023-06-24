Moscow is preparing for potential siege, Ukraine's intelligence says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Moscow is preparing in the event of a potential siege of the Russian capital by the Wagner Group, Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate reported.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russian military and law enforcement have restricted movement in and out of Moscow, and additional military vehicles are being brought to the capital.

Speculations circulate regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin’s whereabouts amid the Wagner Group’s armed rebellion in Russia. Independent Russian media outlet Agentstvo said Putin’s presidential plane took off from an airport in Moscow at around 2 p.m.

Moscow time, headed northwest. However, it has not been confirmed whether Putin was onboard, and Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov claimed that Putin remains at the Kremlin.