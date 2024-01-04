Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian media: Blackouts reported in Moscow following energy facility fire

by Martin Fornusek January 4, 2024 10:43 AM 2 min read
The fire at a substation in Moscow on Jan. 4, 2024. (Mash/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A fire erupted in a substation in Russia's capital on Jan. 4, causing electricity and heating outages in dozens of multi-story buildings amid freezing temperatures, Russian media reported.

The cause of the fire has not been reported. The incident took place only a few days after Russian attacks against Kyiv Oblast left 260,000 Ukrainian citizens temporarily without power.

The Russian Telegram news channel Mash reported that the fire erupted at a substation in northeastern Moscow at around 6 a.m. local time, causing outages in the municipal districts of Otradnoye, Bibirevo, as well as Northern and Southern Medvedkovo.

The temperature in the affected buildings had reportedly dropped to 10-15 degrees Celsius. According to Russian media, the night of Jan. 4 was the coldest in Moscow since the beginning of winter, with the temperatures dropping to minus 27.1 degrees.

At around 8:46, Mash reported that the fire had been extinguished and utility workers were working on site.

Most houses were switched to a backup circuit, the state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported at around 9:10 a.m., adding that some 40 buildings will be connected within the next two hours.

‘I’m in shock:’ Russia’s mass attack on Kyiv shatters lives and dreams
Semen Nedanov could hardly hold back his tears when he showed the Kyiv Independent what was left of his flat in the central Solomiansky district after a Russian attack on Kyiv early on Jan. 2. “I’m in shock,” the 48-year-old told the Kyiv Independent as he waited for first
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
2:47 AM

NYT: Ukrainians tired of 'state propaganda'.

Once described as a "weapon" by President Volodymyr Zelensky, many Ukrainians after nearly two years of war are tired of the government-run Telemarathon broadcasted 24/7, the New York Times reported on Jan. 3.
12:40 AM

Russia's tech imports from China soar 10x.

Deliveries of China-manufactured advanced machinery such as microchips are up tenfold since the beginning of 2022, showcasing a booming bilateral trade relationship that has largely circumvented Western sanctions, the FT reported on Jan. 3.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.