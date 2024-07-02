Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian Courts, Government, Courts
Edit post

Moscow court orders arrest of Ukraine's former PM, ex-ministers in absentia

by Kateryna Hodunova July 2, 2024 12:58 PM 2 min read
Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman attends the Kyiv Security Forum 2021, Kyiv, capital of Ukraine. (Photo credit should read Hennadii Minchenko/ Ukrinform/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A Moscow court on July 2 ordered the arrest in absentia of Ukraine's former Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, former Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin, former Finance Minister Oleksandr Shlapak, and Ihor Dovhan, the head of Western Operational Command of Ukraine's Ground Forces.

All four were charged with the "use of prohibited means and methods of warfare," according to the court statement published on Telegram.

Russia has launched criminal proceedings against a number of Ukrainian officials since the start of the full-scale war on vague charges, often connected to their role in resisting Russian aggression.

Moscow has also put dozens of European politicians on the wanted list, including Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, as well as high-ranking Ukrainian officials, military officers, and alleged "foreign mercenaries" in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Mediazona, a Russian independent media outlet.

Sign up for our newsletter
WTF is wrong with Russia?

All four Ukrainian officials were sentenced to two months in custody, according to the statements.

Russia's Investigative Committee charged Groysman, Klimkin, and Information Policy Minister Yurii Stets in April 2024. The charges were connected to their role in Ukraine's military response to Russia's invasion of Donbas in 2014.

Later, the Russian Interior Ministry put Groysman on the wanted list, together with former National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksii Danilov, former Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, former Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Ruslan Khomchak, and Vasyl Krutov, a former head of the anti-terrorist unit of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

In May, the Russian Interior Ministry also put Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, former President Petro Poroshenko, Ground Forces commander Oleksandr Pavliuk, and former head of the Defense Ministry Mykhailo Koval on the wanted list.

Russian court sentences Ukrainian lawmaker to 10 years in prison in absentia
The lawmaker was sentenced under the charges of spreading “disinformation about the military on the grounds of political hatred, justifying terrorism, and inciting hatred with the threat of violence,” though the exact reasons for the launch of the proceedings were not disclosed, the outlet wrote.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions. It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:42 PM

EU introduces 'emergency brake' on eggs, sugar imports from Ukraine.

According to the newly implemented rules, an emergency brake can be applied to imports of eggs, poultry, sugar, oats, maize, groats, and honey. The measure will be automatically triggered if import volumes reach the average yearly imports recorded between July 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2023.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
11:03 AM

Ukraine-born Congresswoman Spartz charged with weapons violation.

"Last Friday, Representative (Victoria) Spartz accidentally carried an empty handgun in her suitcase with no magazine or bullets, which she did not realize was in the pocket of her suitcase, while going through security at Dulles airport," a spokesperson for the congresswoman told NBC News.
11:50 PM

1 killed, 7 injured after Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast.

Russian troops attacked the village of Komar in the Volnovakha district and the towns of Selydove and Ukrainsk in the Pokrovsk district in Donetsk Oblast on July 1, killing one person and injuring seven others, Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor Office reported.
10:07 PM

Ukrenergo: Energy situation in Ukraine expected to improve in August.

The strain on the country's energy infrastructure will be alleviated after repairs at some nuclear power units are completed, which will provide more available capacity, while changes in the weather are also expected to help, according to Kudrytskyi, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of Ukraine's state grid operator Ukrenergo, said on July 1.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.