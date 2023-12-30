Skip to content
Monobank: Ukrainians donate 3 times more than last year

by Martin Fornusek December 30, 2023 3:34 PM 2 min read
A volunteer sorts humanitarian aid in the biggest volunteer center in Mykolaiv on April 28, 2022. (Illustrative purposes only) (Photo credit: Oleksandr Gimanov)
Ukrainians donated more than three times more in charitable contributions through the Ukrainian private bank Monobank this year than in 2022, the bank's press service said on Dec. 30.

Charity, as well as crowdfunding for military and humanitarian purposes, have been on the rise in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion.

According to Monobank's statistics, Ukrainian citizens donated Hr 27.4 billion ($721 million) through the bank in 2023, compared to Hr 8.5 billion ($224 million) last year.

The sum of the average donation rose from Hr 258 ($6.79) to Hr 349 ($9.18), and the number of donors went from 3 million to 5.7 million, data shows.

According to the bank's infographics, the number of donations surged namely during last winter's blackouts and the breach of the Kakhovka dam in the summer.

Monobank collected the data from accounts that had received donations from more than two donors between March 2022 and today.

Ukraine's Armed Forces' StratCom reported on Dec. 5 that Ukrainian citizens and companies have donated over Hr 100 billion ($2.63 billion) since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Ukraine has also attracted donations from abroad. The UNITED24 crowdfunding initiative, raising funds from people around the world, said it had already collected over $524 million.

Author: Martin Fornusek
