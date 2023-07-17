Monitoring group: Third Wagner convoy arrives in Belarus

This audio is created with AI assistance

A third convoy of the Wagner Group has arrived in Belarus, heading to the camp near Asipovichy, the monitoring group Belarusian Hajun reported on July 17.

"Another large convoy of the Wagner Group mercenaries is moving right now in the direction of Asipovichy and the camp in the village of Tsel along the M5 highway from Bobruisk," Hajun wrote on Telegram.

According to the anti-government group's report, the column includes 20 vehicles, including pickups, trucks, and buses, driving under Russian and Wagner flags.

Belarusian Hajun wrote that this is at least the third Wagner convoy that has arrived in Belarus since July 11.

Belarusian state media reported on July 14 that Wagner mercenaries were in the country to train Belarusian territorial defense forces.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko allegedly helped broker a deal for Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin and his troops to relocate to Belarus after their armed "rebellion" in late June stopped short of reaching Moscow.

Ukraine's Border Guard Service commented that the mercenaries do not pose a serious threat to Ukraine, as their numbers count in mere hundreds.