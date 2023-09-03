Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Moldovan president condemns Russian overnight attack against Odesa Oblast

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 3, 2023 6:07 PM 2 min read
Maia Sandu, Moldovas president, during an interview at the Presidential Palace in Chisinau, Moldova, on May 30, 2023. (Ioana Moldovan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Moldova's President Maia Sandu condemned Russia's overnight drone attack on port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast, which injured two people.

"Russia must be held accountable for every piece of infrastructure destroyed. My thoughts are with all those affected. Moldova stands firmly with Ukraine," Sandu tweeted on Sept. 3.

At night, Russia launched 25 Shahed-136/131 drones at the southern part of Odesa Oblast, according to the Air Force. Ukraine's air defense reportedly downed 22 drones.

Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said the attack hit port infrastructure, wounding two employees.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that its forces had struck a fuel storage facility in Odesa Oblast's port of Reni. The port is located on the Ukrainian-Romanian border, which runs along the Danube River, less than 10 kilometers from the border with Moldova.

Ukraine, US, EU, Romania, Moldova convene to discuss Ukrainian grain exports
Representatives of Ukraine, the U.S., the EU, Romania, and Moldova held a meeting in Galati, Romania on Aug. 11 to discuss Ukrainian grain exports following Russia’s unilateral termination of the grain deal.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Since the collapse of the Black Sea Grain Initiative in mid-July, Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine's agricultural infrastructure, ports, and grain stockpiles.

The grain deal, brokered by Turkey and the U.N. in July 2022, previously allowed Ukraine to export its agricultural products amid the ongoing Russian full-scale invasion.

Ukraine's ports located across the Danube River from Romania serve as the main alternative routes to shipping grain.

On Aug. 18, Sandu told the French public broadcaster RFI that Moldova was working with partners to help Ukraine export its grain while considering Moldovan farmers' interests.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
