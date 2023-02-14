Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Moldova temporarily closes its airspace due to security reasons

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 14, 2023 4:59 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Moldova closed its airspace for more than three hours on Feb. 14 "to ensure the safety and security of civil aviation," the country's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) reported.

The airspace was reopened at 2:47 pm. CAA promised to provide further details on the closure later.

The airspace closure was first reported by Air Moldova, which said that the airline's flights had been canceled.

The incident comes a day after Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that Russia was planning a coup d'état in Moldova involving attacks on government buildings and hostage-taking.

On Feb. 9, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainian intelligence had intercepted a Russian plan to destabilize the political situation and seize power in Moldova.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.