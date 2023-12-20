Missile strikes Kharkiv in overnight attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian missile hit a transport depot in Kharkiv overnight, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Dec. 20.

The location was "purely" a civilian target, he said, with no military infrastructure nearby.

Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that Russian forces used S-300 missiles and struck the Saltivka district of the city twice, causing damage. He did not say if there were casualties.

Russian forces attacked other locations in Kharkiv Oblast, including Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, where a 55-year-old woman was injured.