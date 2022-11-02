Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ministry: Western allies to allocate over 25 million euros to support Ukraine's energy sector

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 2, 2022
The European Union and other western allies, including the U.S, Japan, and Britain, will provide 25.5 million euros to cover Ukraine's urgent energy needs, the Energy Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, the funds will be channeled through the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, created by the European Commission.

"No energy system was designed or built to withstand targeted missile strikes and destruction. Ukraine's energy sector needs not only financing but also the best world experience, technologies, and solutions that would allow it to withstand Russia's attacks," the statement reads.

The ministry said the EU also intends to allocate 13 million euros to restore the laboratories at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant damaged by the Russian troops and another 3.5 million euros through the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to generally support the Ukrainian nuclear industry.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.