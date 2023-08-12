Minister: Russian forces hit Orikhiv with guided bomb, killing 1, injuring 12

This audio is created with AI assistance

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko wrote on Aug. 12 that Russian forces struck the city of Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with a guided bomb, killing one person and injuring 12 others.

According to Klymenko, Orikhiv's 31-year-old police captain was killed. Four of the injured were also police officers.

The wounded are receiving medical treatment and several of them are in critical condition, Klymenko added.

Intense fighting is currently ongoing on the front line near Orikhiv, making it a frequent target of Russian attacks.

Russia also hit Orikhiv with guided bombs in late July.