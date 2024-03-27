Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Military Procurement, Ukraine's Defense Ministry, War, Weapons procurement
Defense Ministry establishes department for logistics planning

by Sonya Bandouil March 27, 2024 4:39 AM 1 min read
A Boryspil airport vehicle pulls a shipment of weapons delivered to Ukraine from the United States in January 2022. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Ukraine's Defense Ministry established a new structural unit, the Logistics Support Planning Department, in an effort to create long-term procurement plans for the military, the Defense Ministry announced on March 26.

According to a press release, the department will develop annual procurement plans for the army to mitigate emergency requests for essentials like food, clothing, fuel, and logistics equipment.

Deputy Defense Minister Vitaliy Polovenko emphasized that this plan could minimize the number of urgent procurement requests made during wartime, which previously affected both the quality and price of acquired products.

"We understand that in wartime, we cannot completely avoid some urgent procurement requests. But we can reduce the number of such cases," Polovenko added.

Specialists will assess market conditions, monitor prices, and estimate costs to meet logistics command requirements, with procurement managed by the State Logistics Operator.

Over the past two years, Ukraine's Defense Ministry faced several corruption scandals involving the procurement of food products at inflated prices.

Similar embezzlement allegations arose after the Defense Ministry procured summer jackets instead of winter ones for inflated prices. Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov was forced to resign due to the scandal.

Author: Sonya Bandouil
