Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Denmark says West may decide on fighter jets for Ukraine 'before summer'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 11, 2023 3:23 PM 2 min read
A Portuguese Air Force F-16 takes off on a mission from Beja Nr 11 Portuguese Air Force base during exercise Real Thaw 2023 (RT23) on March 07, 2023 in Beja. (Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Acting Defense Minister of Denmark Troels Lund Poulsen said on April 11 that the West could make a decision on the transfer of fighter jets to Ukraine "before the summer" following the delivery of MiG-29 aircraft from Poland and Slovakia.

Discussions take time, as countries must act together, but a solution remains achievable "in the short term," said the minister, according to the AFP, cited by Le Figaro.

"Denmark is not going to do this alone," added Poulsen. "We will have to do this with several countries. And we will also have to have a dialogue with the Americans on this."

Slovakia and Poland have already delivered four MiG-29 jets each to Ukraine. Polish President Andrzej Duda said on April 5 that his country had prepared to transfer four more and was preparing six more that "can be transferred quite soon," bringing the total number pledged to Kyiv to 14.

Duda also suggested that in the future, his country might provide its entire fleet of MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine once the Polish Air Force acquires new aircraft to offset the loss.

While acknowledging the MiG-29 transfer as a major help, Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said that the Soviet-era fighters are "unlikely to be a game-changer at the front."

Ukraine is seeking to acquire more advanced Western jets, such as the American-made F-16s, but no country has pledged to deliver those yet.

Ukraine needs Western aircraft to put an end to massacre of civilians, achieve victory
Russia’s air force has proven insufficiently effective when it comes to crushing Ukrainian resistance. Despite heavily outnumbering Ukraine’s air force, Russia has failed to achieve total air supremacy, with the skies over Ukraine still being contested. And yet there is one aspect in which Russia’s…
Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.