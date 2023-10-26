Minister: Russian shelling of Sumy Oblast village kills teenager

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops shelled the village of Pozhnia in Sumy Oblast at around 1 p.m. local time, killing a 16-year-old boy, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported on Oct. 26.

The boy was on the porch of his house at the time of the shelling that damaged several homes, according to Klymenko.

“This is another attack on civilians. And Russia will definitely bear responsibility for it,” the minister said on Telegram.

Pozhnia lies some 15 kilometers from the border with Russia. The settlements along the Sumy Oblast border have been subject to regular Russian attacks since Ukrainian troops liberated occupied areas of the region last spring.

Over 500 Ukrainian children have been killed and 1,139 wounded since the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, according to the government’s database.