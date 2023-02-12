Minister: Russia has damaged over 1,200 medical facilities since Feb. 24

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have damaged a total of 1,218 Ukrainian medical facilities, including 540 hospitals, over the course of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Liashko said on Feb. 12.

Liashko said 173 hospitals were completely destroyed by Russian attacks.

“Up to $1 billion is needed to restore medical facilities to the state they were in before Feb. 24,” the minister told state-owned news agency Ukrinform.

According to the Geneva Conventions, any attack on vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.