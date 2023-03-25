Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Minister: More than 5 million people in Ukraine without access to drinking water due to Russia's war

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 25, 2023
This audio is created with AI assistance

Nearly five million Ukrainians do not have access to drinking water as a result of Russia's war, Ruslan Strilets, Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine said during the UN Water for Sustainable Development Conference 2023 in New York on March 24.

According to Strilets, around 70% of Ukraine's population is at risk of being without water as the country's water infrastructure is damaged or destroyed in Russia's constant attacks.

Strilets also warned of a possible nuclear disaster as the release of water from the Kakhkovka Reservoir threatens to disrupt the cooling systems at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, occupied by Russia since last March.

"This would mean a possible Fukushima scenario in the middle of the European continent because of Russia," Strilets said.

European Atomic Energy Community (Euratom) and 49 countries demanded that Russia leave the plant in a joint appeal to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Ukraine war latest: Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka under heavy fire
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
