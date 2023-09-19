Minister: Denmark to send Ukraine 45 more tanks in cooperation with partners

This audio is created with AI assistance

Denmark will donate to Ukraine an additional 45 tanks purchased in cooperation with other countries, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said on Sept. 19, cited by the TV2 channel.

These are 15 T-72EA tanks and 30 Leopard 1 tanks, Poulsen reportedly said at the 15th Ramstein meeting. He didn't name other countries that would contribute to the donation, as discussions with allies are still underway.

The donation is part of Denmark's $830 million assistance package announced last week, the TV2 channel wrote. The country's largest aid package since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion also includes infantry fighting vehicles, ammunition, and anti-aircraft guns, among other things.

According to Poulsen, cited by the Danish media outlet, T-72EA tanks, the modernized version of the Soviet-designed T-72 model, can be deployed on the battlefield immediately after delivery as Ukrainian troops don't require additional training to use them.

This is the first time Denmark is supplying Ukraine with T-72EA tanks, added the outlet.

Earlier this year, the Danish government signed a cooperation agreement with Germany and the Netherlands to transfer at least 100 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine.

Danish Defense Ministry reported on Sept. 8 that the first batch of 10 tanks had arrived in Ukraine, and 10 more were on their way.

Additionally, Denmark and the Netherlands have agreed to purchase and donate 14 Leopard 2 tanks from the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall for Ukraine. The two countries previously agreed to deliver these tanks by "early 2024."