Denmark to send Ukraine $830 million military aid package

This audio is created with AI assistance

Denmark will supply Ukraine with military equipment worth 5.8 billion Danish kroner (around $830 million) in its largest aid package since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

According to the Danish Defense Ministry, the new package will include tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, ammunition, and anti-aircraft guns, among other things.

The assistance will be provided in portions through 2023-2025, with the largest part of the funds to be spent this year, the ministry said on Sept. 12.

Denmark’s Finance Committee has yet to authorize the aid package, added the announcement.

“With today's donation package, we are moving into a new phase. After more than a year and a half of war, we have soon emptied the Defense's stocks,” said Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

“That is why we are now looking into more targeted joint procurement and international collaborations, which are tailored to Ukraine's needs here and now.”

Denmark is one of the three countries that has pledged to send Ukraine U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets after the joint training of Ukrainian pilots. The other two are the Netherlands and Norway.

The first batch of six F-16 jets out of 19 is expected to arrive from Denmark before the end of this year, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced on Aug. 20.