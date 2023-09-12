Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Denmark to send Ukraine $830 million military aid package

by Dinara Khalilova September 12, 2023 7:28 PM 1 min read
An artillery system previously sent to Ukraine by Denmark. (Photo via Denmark's Defense Ministry)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Denmark will supply Ukraine with military equipment worth 5.8 billion Danish kroner (around $830 million) in its largest aid package since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

According to the Danish Defense Ministry, the new package will include tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, ammunition, and anti-aircraft guns, among other things.

The assistance will be provided in portions through 2023-2025, with the largest part of the funds to be spent this year, the ministry said on Sept. 12.

Denmark’s Finance Committee has yet to authorize the aid package, added the announcement.

“With today's donation package, we are moving into a new phase. After more than a year and a half of war, we have soon emptied the Defense's stocks,” said Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

“That is why we are now looking into more targeted joint procurement and international collaborations, which are tailored to Ukraine's needs here and now.”

Denmark is one of the three countries that has pledged to send Ukraine U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets after the joint training of Ukrainian pilots. The other two are the Netherlands and Norway.

The first batch of six F-16 jets out of 19 is expected to arrive from Denmark before the end of this year, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced on Aug. 20.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
