Minister: Canada to send 4 Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 26, 2023 9:09 PM 1 min read
A Leopard 2 tank (Wikimedia).
This audio is created with AI assistance

Canada will send four Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine "in the coming weeks," the country’s Defense Minister Anita Anand announced on Jan. 26.

According to CTV News, Anand said Canada would also be deploying its military specialists to train Ukrainian soldiers and was considering sending more tanks in the future.

“These tanks will allow Ukraine to liberate even more of its territory and defend its people from Russia's brutal invasion,” Anand said.

Canada’s announcement comes a day after Germany confirmed it would send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine after months of delay and allow other countries to send their Leopards to Kyiv.

Earlier in the day, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Leopard 2 battle tanks promised for Ukraine by Germany will arrive in the country at the end of March or the start of April.

Meanwhile, Poland may deliver its Leopard tanks "within a few weeks," according to Polish Deputy Defense Minister Wojciech Skurkiewicz.

During her visit to Kyiv on Jan. 18, Anand said that Canada would give Ukraine 200 Senator armored personnel carriers worth $90 million.

The vehicles, made by Canadian company Roshel, seat 12 people and are designed to resist 50-caliber rounds, explosions and chemical, biological and radiological hazards.

The supply is part of the $500 million aid package pledged by Canada in November.

