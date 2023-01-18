Canada to provide 200 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine
January 18, 2023 4:10 pm
Canada will give Ukraine 200 Senator armored personnel carriers worth $90 million, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand announced during her visit to Kyiv on Jan. 18.
The vehicles, made by Canadian company Roshel, seat 12 people and are designed to resist 50-caliber rounds, explosions and chemical, biological and radiological hazards. The supply is part of the $500 million aid package pledged by Canada in November
During her meeting with Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, Anand discussed how Canada could help Ukraine meet its urgent battlefield needs.
“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member