Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Canada to provide 200 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 18, 2023 4:10 pm
Canada will give Ukraine 200 Senator armored personnel carriers worth $90 million, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand announced during her visit to Kyiv on Jan. 18.

The vehicles, made by Canadian company Roshel, seat 12 people and are designed to resist 50-caliber rounds, explosions and chemical, biological and radiological hazards. The supply is part of the $500 million aid package pledged by Canada in November

During her meeting with Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, Anand discussed how Canada could help Ukraine meet its urgent battlefield needs.


The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

