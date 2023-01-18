Canada to provide 200 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

Canada will give Ukraine 200 Senator armored personnel carriers worth $90 million, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand announced during her visit to Kyiv on Jan. 18.

The vehicles, made by Canadian company Roshel, seat 12 people and are designed to resist 50-caliber rounds, explosions and chemical, biological and radiological hazards. The supply is part of the $500 million aid package pledged by Canada in November

During her meeting with Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, Anand discussed how Canada could help Ukraine meet its urgent battlefield needs.





