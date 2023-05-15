Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Mine explosion injures teenager in Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 16, 2023 2:01 AM
This audio is created with AI assistance

A 17-year-old boy was seriously wounded by an explosion of a mine left behind by the Russian army in the village of Tryfonivka in the Velyka Oleksandrivka community, the regional administration reported on May 15.

Earlier in the day, Kherson Oblast Military Administration said that a tractor hit a mine near the village of Tomaryne in the Beryslav community. As a result of the detonation, the 53-year-old man suffered head and arm injuries.

According to officials, it is the fourth case of agricultural machinery being blown up by unexploded devices left by the Russian army.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has previously said that nearly 40% of Ukraine’s territory has been contaminated with mines.

The State Emergency Service earlier reported that after the end of the war, Ukraine would need at least 10 years to demine its territory.

2 civilians killed, 6 injured in Russian attacks on 3 Ukrainian regions
Russian troops hit the front-line village of Dvorichna in Kharkiv Oblast, killing a man and a woman aged 65, and injuring another civilian. Five more civilians were wounded in Russian attacks on Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts on May 15.
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
