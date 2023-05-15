Mine explosion injures teenager in Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A 17-year-old boy was seriously wounded by an explosion of a mine left behind by the Russian army in the village of Tryfonivka in the Velyka Oleksandrivka community, the regional administration reported on May 15.

Earlier in the day, Kherson Oblast Military Administration said that a tractor hit a mine near the village of Tomaryne in the Beryslav community. As a result of the detonation, the 53-year-old man suffered head and arm injuries.

According to officials, it is the fourth case of agricultural machinery being blown up by unexploded devices left by the Russian army.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has previously said that nearly 40% of Ukraine’s territory has been contaminated with mines.

The State Emergency Service earlier reported that after the end of the war, Ukraine would need at least 10 years to demine its territory.