Military spokesperson: Ukrainian forces 'stabilize situation' in Bakhmut area, number of Russian assaults drops

On March 26, Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson for Ukraine's Eastern Military Command, reported that the Armed Forces have managed to "stabilize the situation" around the embattled city of Bakhmut in eastern Donetsk Oblast.

While fighting persists in the area, it has lessened in intensity, Cherevatyi said on national television.

According to the spokesperson, the number of assaults on the Bakhmut front has decreased, possibly indicating that the Russian forces are repositioning their reserves.

"Yesterday, there were 18 assaults on the entire Bakhmut front, today there were 17. Before that, there were from 35 to 50 or more. However, this requires more detailed verification and analysis,” Cherevatyi said.

He also noted that Russian forces have shelled the Bakhmut direction 268 times, with 94 attacks specifically targeting the city.

Cherevatyi reported that Russian forces have lost a tank, an amphibious assault vehicle, an infantry fighting vehicle, a Gvozdika self-propelled gun, two drones, a company command and observation post, and ten field ammunition depots in the Bakhmut direction.

However, he emphasized that the Russian army has increased its artillery activity in the directions of Lyman and Kupiansk, with 370 shots fired from the barrel and rocket artillery over the past day.

The battle for Bakhmut has been raging for the past eight months, with heavy losses incurred by both sides. Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly said that there is no plan to withdraw from Bakhmut.

On March 23, Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the Ground Forces of Ukraine, wrote that Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut are preparing to "take advantage" of Russian forces' massive losses and fatigue.