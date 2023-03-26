Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Military spokesperson: Ukrainian forces 'stabilize situation' in Bakhmut area, number of Russian assaults drops

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 26, 2023 5:46 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian combat medics evacuate a wounded Ukrainian serviceman from the front line near Bakhmut, on March 8, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Sergey Shestak/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

On March 26, Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson for Ukraine's Eastern Military Command, reported that the Armed Forces have managed to "stabilize the situation" around the embattled city of Bakhmut in eastern Donetsk Oblast.

While fighting persists in the area, it has lessened in intensity, Cherevatyi said on national television.

According to the spokesperson, the number of assaults on the Bakhmut front has decreased, possibly indicating that the Russian forces are repositioning their reserves.

"Yesterday, there were 18 assaults on the entire Bakhmut front, today there were 17. Before that, there were from 35 to 50 or more. However, this requires more detailed verification and analysis,” Cherevatyi said.

Read also: ‘I work, then I cry.’ Exhausted medics near Bakhmut fight for every life

He also noted that Russian forces have shelled the Bakhmut direction 268 times, with 94 attacks specifically targeting the city.

Cherevatyi reported that Russian forces have lost a tank, an amphibious assault vehicle, an infantry fighting vehicle, a Gvozdika self-propelled gun, two drones, a company command and observation post, and ten field ammunition depots in the Bakhmut direction.

However, he emphasized that the Russian army has increased its artillery activity in the directions of Lyman and Kupiansk, with 370 shots fired from the barrel and rocket artillery over the past day.

The battle for Bakhmut has been raging for the past eight months, with heavy losses incurred by both sides. Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly said that there is no plan to withdraw from Bakhmut.

On March 23, Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the Ground Forces of Ukraine, wrote that Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut are preparing to "take advantage" of Russian forces' massive losses and fatigue.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.