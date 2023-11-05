Military: Russian missile strike hits infrastructure site, injures 3 in Odesa Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck an infrastructure facility in Odesa Oblast with a Kh-31P missile launched from the Black Sea on Nov. 5, wounding three people, the Southern Command reported.

The strike damaged administrative buildings and surrounding houses, the military said, adding that Russia's priority in the area is obstructing civil vessel movement.

Russian forces have repeatedly attacked Ukraine's port infrastructure in the Black Sea since Kyiv launched a corridor for grain exports in September. The move followed Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative which previously allowed Ukraine to export agricultural products during the full-scale invasion.

Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov announced on Oct. 27 that a total of 62 vessels had already used the corridor and 37 vessels carrying over 1.3 million metric tons of goods, including agricultural and metal products, had already departed the ports of Odesa.

According to the Southern Command, Russia also launched a guided Kh-59 missile toward Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, but it was intercepted by air defense near Kryvyi Rih.