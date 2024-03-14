Russian reconnaissance troops forced to retreat after failed attempt to cross Dnipro, Ukraine says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian reconnaissance troops attempting to cross the Dnipro River in the Kherson Oblast were forced to abandon their mission after suffering heavy casualties, Ukraine’s military has said.

According to the Southern Operational Command, a boat carrying Moscow’s forces attempted to land on the western bank near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

“A bunch of invaders were sent from the left bank of the Dnipro in Kherson Oblast in a motor boat to test their fate,” it said in a post on Telegram.

“Under heavy fire from the defense forces, the occupying boat magically repeated the fate of the Russian fleet – having lost a quarter of its capacity and fullness, it retreated to the left bank again.”

Fierce fighting is ongoing on the Russian-held east bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast for months, where Ukrainian forces have established limited footholds and managed to hold them for months.

Last month Russia claimed it had seized the Ukrainian bridgehead in the village of Krynky, one of the main flashpoints in this sector, which was later refuted by Ukraine.

“Our units reliably hold the defenses of the right bank," Southern Operational Command added.