Military: 465 documented cases of Russia using chemical weapons in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Ukraine has recorded 465 cases of Russia's use of ammunition containing poisonous chemicals since the start of the full-scale invasion in February last year, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 27.

Russian forces are increasing their use of chemical weapons in Ukraine, with 81 cases documented only in December, according to the General Staff.

Most often, Russia reportedly uses grenades, such as K-51, RGR, and Drofa-PM, dropping them from attack drones.

"However, improvised explosive devices equipped with irritant substances are also used. Artillery shelling using chemically dangerous substances is also carried out," the General Staff wrote.

Ukraine's military recorded on Dec. 14 Russia's use of a new type of special RG-VO gas grenades containing an unknown chemical substance.

Russian naval infantry units have recently confirmed they are using prohibited chemical weapons in the village of Krynky, located 30 kilometers northeast of Kherson, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said on Dec. 23.

In August, Russian troops fired two artillery barrages with munitions containing a chemical substance onto Ukrainian troops.

Ukraine's Border Service claimed in May that the Russian military had fired munitions with irritant aerosols and chemical grenades near Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast.

The 1925 Geneva Protocol prohibits the use of chemical and biological weapons in war.