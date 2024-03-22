Skip to content
Commander: Russia gathers 100,000-strong force, possibly for summer offensive

by Kateryna Hodunova March 22, 2024 3:28 PM 1 min read
Russian soldiers patrol a street on April 11, 2022, in Volnovakha in the Donetsk region.
Russian soldiers patrol a street on April 11, 2022, in Volnovakha in the Donetsk region. The picture was taken during a trip organized by the Russian military. (Alexander Nemenov / AFP via Getty Images)
Russia is creating a force of 100,000 soldiers, possibly to conduct a new offensive in early summer, Ukraine's Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Pavliuk said on national television on March 22.

The Armed Forces withdrew in February from several settlements in Donetsk Oblast, including the key front-line city of Avdiivka, due to severe ammunition shortages exacerbated by delays in U.S. aid.

Heavy battles continue in Kherson, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhizhia oblasts as Russian troops try to continue their advance.

Pavliuk noted that the new force Russia is mustering might also serve another purpose: "Maybe they (Russia) will use them to replenish units that are losing their combat capability."

Russian troops continue their assault attempts in the Bakhmut, Lyman, and Avdiivka directions of the front, according to Pavliuk. In Sumy Oblast, Russian forces are not preparing any new military formations but target civilian infrastructure to threaten citizens, he added.

"I think we will do everything we can to stop them (Russian attacks)," Pavliuk said.

Zaporizhzhia’s Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant hit amid Russian attack on energy infrastructure
Zaporizhzhia’s Dnipro Hydroelectric Station, Ukraine’s largest hydroelectric power plant, was hit during a Russian missile attack against Ukrainian energy infrastructure, Ukrhydroenergo announced on March 22.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
2:12 AM

IMF approves $880 million loan payment for Ukraine.

The executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a third review of Ukraine's $15.6 billion loan program. This decision enables the release of $880 million designated for budget support.
1:39 AM

Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 11 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 51 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on March 21. At least 273 explosions were reported in the region over the past 24 hours.
