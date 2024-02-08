Military: Russia tries to break through defenses in Chasiv Yar near Bakhmut

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces are attempting to break through Ukrainian defenses in the Chasiv Yar area near Bakhmut, the Ground Forces' press service said on Feb. 8 after Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi's visit to military units holding defense in the Bakhmut sector.

Moscow's troops are attacking with small assault groups, supported with drones and artillery, the military said.

Chasiv Yar is located over 10 kilometers to the west of Bakhmut, the city that had become the epicenter of fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops before falling to Russian hands in May 2023.

"The situation is tense and requires constant monitoring and prompt decision-making on the ground," the military said.

According to the report, the Russian troops are widely using "kamikaze" drones and electronic warfare assets.

Syrskyi met with brigade commanders to discuss the current situation on the battlefield. He discussed probable Russian tactics and options for further combat actions with commanders.

The general also recently visited the front-line troops of the Khortytsia group, which is commanded by Syrskyi, and awarded the defenders for their heroism.