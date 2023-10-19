Military reports success southwest of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces have achieved partial success southwest of the village of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria Group fighting on the southern front lines, reported on Oct. 19.

There have been 34 skirmishes with Russian forces over the past day, the commander of the southern forces said.

Russia lost 322 soldiers and 43 pieces of equipment in the course of fighting, including three tanks, 12 artillery pieces, 13 drones, and other military hardware, he noted.

Ukraine has been recently focusing its efforts around Verbove, a village around 10 kilometers east of liberated Robotyne.

The spokesperson of the Tavria Group, Oleksandr Shtupun, reported an advance of up to one kilometer west of Verbove on Oct. 17.