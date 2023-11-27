Military officials charged over illegally selling army food supplies

This audio is created with AI assistance

Military officials in Kyiv Oblast were charged over illegally selling food from the Armed Forces' supplies for personal gain, the State Bureau of Investigation reported on Nov. 27.

In collusion with private entrepreneurs, the officials allegedly stole at least 30% of the military food supplies stored in one warehouse, which were then sold in shops, restaurants, and markets, the bureau said.

In another scheme, a military official of the unit issued "empty" invoices for supplies worth millions of hryvnias to a private company that were never delivered, according to the bureau.

The corruption schemes, exposed by the bureau and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), reportedly led to the embezzlement of at least Hr 5 million ($138,000) in public funds.

The military officials and one of the businessmen were charged under the articles of acquisition of property by abuse of official position and acquisition of military property by fraud or abuse of official position.

They face up to 15 years in prison.