Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Military intelligence: Ukraine unaware of whereabouts of POWs Russia transferred to Hungary

by Olena Goncharova June 11, 2023 3:58 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine currently lacks information on the whereabouts of prisoners of war who were reportedly transferred to Hungary, as previously announced by the Russian Orthodox Church, Andriy Yusov, military intelligence spokesperson, said on air.

The Russian Orthodox Church announced through its press service on June 8 that it handed over a group of  prisoners of war to Hungary. The supposed transfer of the soldiers of "Zakarpattia origin" happened at the request of Budapest and with the "blessing" of the Moscow Patriarch Kirill.

Ukraine's westernmost Zakarpattia Oblast is home to many ethnic Hungarians holding Ukrainian citizenship, of which more than 400 are serving in the country's military.

"As of now, we have no information that this (the transfer) has occurred, that the prisoners are already on the territory of that country (Hungary), and are free," Yusov said on June 10. "The most important thing for us is the human life. We hope that as a result of these manipulations by the aggressor state, some Ukrainians will be released."

According to Yusov, the Ukrainian officials will be clarifying the details with all parties involved in the transfer of military prisoners.

Hungary said on June 9 it had received a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war from Russia, a release that Ukraine welcomed.

"This is my human and patriotic duty... we have brought back from Moscow 11 prisoners of war from Transcarpathia," Hungarian Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen said on official Facebook page.

32 countries join Ukraine’s genocide lawsuit against Russia
The majority of the judges at the United Nations’ International Court of Justice (ICJ) have authorized the inclusion of 32 countries in Ukraine’s genocide lawsuit against Russia, the ICJ announced on June 9.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Author: Olena Goncharova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.