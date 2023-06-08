Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian Orthodox Church claims transfer of Ukraine's POWs to Hungary

by Martin Fornusek June 9, 2023 12:38 AM 2 min read
Russian Orthodox Metropolitan Tikhon Shevkunov (L) and Patriarch Kirill (R) attend the opening ceremony of the monument to Prince Alexander Nevsky on Sep. 11, 2021. (Photo credit: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Orthodox Church announced through its press service on June 8 that it handed over a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war to Hungary. The supposed transfer happened at the request of Budapest and with the "blessing" of the Moscow Patriarch Kirill.

One of the supposedly involved mediators was a charity of branch of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, a global lay Catholic religious order.

RBC-Ukraine reported earlier today on the Church's plan to transfer at least 11 soldiers of "Zakarpattia origin" to Hungary, without any coordination with Kyiv.

Ukraine's westernmost Zakarpattia Oblast is home to many ethnic Hungarians holding Ukrainian citizenship, of which more than 400 are serving in the country's military.

According to RBC-Ukraine's sources, with the transfer the Russian Orthodox Church hopes to win back its legitimacy following Western sanctions, portray ethnic Hungarians as "victims" of the Kyiv regime," and delegitimize the process of prisoner exchanges by excluding Ukraine.

The Russian Orthodox Church is closely linked with the Kremlin power structures and provides public and political support to its leadership. Its current Patriarch Kirill even served as a KGB agent in the 1970s.

Several Western countries slapped sanctions on Kirill for supporting Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

Taras Tarasiuk: How the Russian Orthodox Church’s covert actions against Ukraine have failed
Editor’s Note: The opinions expressed in the op-ed section are those of the authors and do not purport to reflect the views of the Kyiv Independent. The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, a Ukrainian branch of the Russian Orthodox Church and not to be confused with the
The Kyiv IndependentTaras Tarasiuk
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.