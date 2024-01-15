Military intelligence: Ukrainian partisans in occupied Melitopol blow up vehicle with Russian soldiers

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian partisans in occupied Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast blew up a vehicle with four Russian soldiers, Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR) reported on Jan. 15.

Melitopol, a city with a pre-war population of about 150,000 people, has been occupied since March 2022. The Ukrainian resistance has been active here since then, targeting Russian military personnel and facilities.

The Russian vehicle was detonated on Jan. 14, followed by occupation authorities blocking the streets adjacent to the scene and several ambulances arriving, according to the HUR.

“However, according to preliminary information, not everyone needed doctors,” the HUR wrote, adding that it is still establishing how many Russian soldiers were killed and injured in the explosion.

The previous reported partisan operation in Melitopol took place on Dec. 1, when Ukrainian resistance blew up a gas station used by Russian occupation forces to refuel military equipment.