Military intelligence behind drone attack on aviation training center in Russia's Voronezh Oblast, source says

Ukrainian drones attacked a Russian aviation training center in the city of Borisoglebsk in Russia's Voronezh Oblast overnight on April 9, a representative of Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR), not allowed to go public at this time, told the Kyiv Independent.

The confirmation came after the Russian Telegram channel Astra claimed the aviation center for flight personnel training was attacked by two drones. The drones allegedly exploded, damaging the facade of the building and windows, according to the Telegram channel.

The representative of Ukraine's military intelligence told the Kyiv Independent that the operation was conducted by HUR without providing further details.

Andrii Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukraine's military intelligence agency, said that an aircraft factory was targeted in Russia's Borisoglebsk.

"We will not disclose any details, but according to preliminary information, the main production facilities of the enterprise were affected," Yusov told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) on April 9.

Russian air defenses shot down two drones over Belgorod Oblast, two over Voronezh Oblast, and a Neptune anti-ship missile near the occupied Crimean coast overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

Ukraine has intensified strikes against military and industrial targets in Russia in recent weeks. On April 5, a joint operation of military intelligence and the Armed Forces reportedly hit the Yeysk, Engels-2, and Kursk airfields.

Russia allegedly lost seven military aircraft during the drone attack on the Yeysk airbase in Krasnodar Krai in Russia, a source at Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) told the Kyiv Independent.

Also, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in cooperation with Ukraine's military carried out an attack against the Russian Morozovsk airbase overnight on April 5, sources familiar with the matter told the Kyiv Independent. Su-34 fighter-bombers and Su-27 fighters were reportedly based at the airfield.

At least six military aircraft were destroyed, and another eight were damaged, according to the source. Furthermore, about 20 Russian soldiers were reportedly killed or wounded.