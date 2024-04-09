Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine's military intelligence, Voronezh Oblast, Drone attack, Russia
Edit post

Military intelligence behind drone attack on aviation training center in Russia's Voronezh Oblast, source says

by Kateryna Denisova April 9, 2024 10:29 AM 2 min read
A view of an alleged drone attack on Russia's Voronezh Oblast overnight on April 9, 2024. (Screenshot of video from Russian Telegram channels)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Ukrainian drones attacked a Russian aviation training center in the city of Borisoglebsk in Russia's Voronezh Oblast overnight on April 9, a representative of Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR), not allowed to go public at this time, told the Kyiv Independent.

The confirmation came after the Russian Telegram channel Astra claimed the aviation center for flight personnel training was attacked by two drones. The drones allegedly exploded, damaging the facade of the building and windows, according to the Telegram channel.

The representative of Ukraine's military intelligence told the Kyiv Independent that the operation was conducted by HUR without providing further details.

Andrii Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukraine's military intelligence agency, said that an aircraft factory was targeted in Russia's Borisoglebsk.

Subscribe to Ukraine Daily newsletter
News from Ukraine in your inbox

"We will not disclose any details, but according to preliminary information, the main production facilities of the enterprise were affected," Yusov told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) on April 9.

Russian air defenses shot down two drones over Belgorod Oblast, two over Voronezh Oblast, and a Neptune anti-ship missile near the occupied Crimean coast overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

Ukraine has intensified strikes against military and industrial targets in Russia in recent weeks. On April 5, a joint operation of military intelligence and the Armed Forces reportedly hit the Yeysk, Engels-2, and Kursk airfields.

Russia allegedly lost seven military aircraft during the drone attack on the Yeysk airbase in Krasnodar Krai in Russia, a source at Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) told the Kyiv Independent.

Also, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in cooperation with Ukraine's military carried out an attack against the Russian Morozovsk airbase overnight on April 5, sources familiar with the matter told the Kyiv Independent. Su-34 fighter-bombers and Su-27 fighters were reportedly based at the airfield.

At least six military aircraft were destroyed, and another eight were damaged, according to the source. Furthermore, about 20 Russian soldiers were reportedly killed or wounded.

Source: Ukraine hits Russia’s Engels air base. Can it change how Russia attacks?
Russia’s Engels air base has once again come under attack on April 5 after what the Kyiv Independent’s sources in the military intelligence claimed was a drone strike on one of the Kremlin’s most strategically important military installations, deep inside Russia. According to a source in the milita…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:37 AM

Macron, Sunak agree to increase aid for Ukraine.

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held a call with French President Emmanuel Macron on April 8 and discussed further support for Ukraine, among other issues, as reported on the websites of the U.K. government and the Elysee Palace.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:16 AM

Ukraine, Hungary agree on opening new border checkpoint.

Ukraine and Hungary agreed on opening a new border crossing for passenger vehicles at Velyka Palad-Nagyhodos and expand the Luzhanka-Berehshuran crossing to allow for empty vehicles weighing over 7.5 tons, the Infrastructure Ministry reported on April 8.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.