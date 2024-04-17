General Staff: Russia has lost 456,050 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 456,050 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 17.

This number includes 710 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,193 tanks, 13,827 armored fighting vehicles, 15,587 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,624 artillery systems, 1,046 multiple-launch rocket systems, 760 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,279 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.