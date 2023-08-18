Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Military intelligence: Leadership of occupation 'police' in Enerhodar injured in explosion

by Martin Fornusek August 18, 2023 8:06 PM 2 min read
The headquarters of the so-called "police" working for the Russian occupation authorities in Enerhodar reportedly came under a drone strike on Aug. 18, 2023. (Source: Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Senior officers of the so-called "police" working for Russian occupation authorities in occupied Enerhodar were injured in an explosion in their station on Aug. 18, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) reported.

"At approximately 9:23 a.m., a powerful explosion rang out in the police chief's office," the report said.

Russian Interior Ministry Colonel Pavlo Chesanov in charge of the Enerhodar's "law enforcement" department, his deputy for operations, the head of the investigation department, and several other senior officers sustained severe injuries, the HUR said, releasing footage of what appears to be a drone strike against the building.

The wounded were examined and hospitalized, upon which the occupation authorities dispatched three ambulances to transport them to occupied Melitopol. Afterward, the injured officers will be taken by helicopters to Russia, the military intelligence said in its report.

The "police" station reportedly sustained extensive damage as fires erupted on its third, fourth, and fifth floors.

According to Ivan Fedorov, the exiled mayor of Melitopol, the building that had once served as the official police station has been seized by Russian security services after the full-scale invasion.

"According to available data, the building also houses a torture chamber where civilian prisoners are kept," Fedorov wrote on his Telegram channel.

The city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast lies near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest nuclear station in Europe. Both the city and the plant have been seized by Russian forces in March 2022.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
