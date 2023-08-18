Military intelligence: Leadership of occupation 'police' in Enerhodar injured in explosion

This audio is created with AI assistance

Senior officers of the so-called "police" working for Russian occupation authorities in occupied Enerhodar were injured in an explosion in their station on Aug. 18, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) reported.

"At approximately 9:23 a.m., a powerful explosion rang out in the police chief's office," the report said.

Russian Interior Ministry Colonel Pavlo Chesanov in charge of the Enerhodar's "law enforcement" department, his deputy for operations, the head of the investigation department, and several other senior officers sustained severe injuries, the HUR said, releasing footage of what appears to be a drone strike against the building.

The wounded were examined and hospitalized, upon which the occupation authorities dispatched three ambulances to transport them to occupied Melitopol. Afterward, the injured officers will be taken by helicopters to Russia, the military intelligence said in its report.

The "police" station reportedly sustained extensive damage as fires erupted on its third, fourth, and fifth floors.

According to Ivan Fedorov, the exiled mayor of Melitopol, the building that had once served as the official police station has been seized by Russian security services after the full-scale invasion.

"According to available data, the building also houses a torture chamber where civilian prisoners are kept," Fedorov wrote on his Telegram channel.

The city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast lies near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest nuclear station in Europe. Both the city and the plant have been seized by Russian forces in March 2022.