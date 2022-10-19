Military advisor: Likelihood of new attack from Belarus low but could rise in spring

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is highly unlikely to be able to gather enough forces in Belarus for a renewed attack on Ukraine from Belarus territory, according to Yevhenii Sylkin, strategic communications advisor for Ukraine's Joint Forces Command, as reported by Ukrinform.

Russian and Belarusian forces are currently conducting exercises in Belarus in the capacity of a newly-created joint military task force.



According to official figures, the Russian contingent consists of 10,000 troops, 170 tanks, 200 armored vehicles, and 100 mortars, Sylkin said in a comment to Ukrinform.

While the likelihood of enough forces for a new assault before the end of the year is "very low," the threat "could increase significantly in the spring," Sylkin said.

