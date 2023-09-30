Medvedev threatens Russia will seize more Ukrainian regions

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev issued a veiled warning that Russia intends to seize more Ukrainian regions in a Telegram post on Sept. 30.

In a Telegram message commemorating one year since Russia's illegal annexation of four Ukrainian regions, Medvedev said "there will be more new regions within Russia."

Medvedev claimed Russia's war will continue until the Ukrainian government is "completely destroyed" and the "original Russian territories are liberated from the enemy."

Russia illegally annexed four regions of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Kherson, and Luhansk oblasts on Sept. 30, 2022.