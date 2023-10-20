Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Mediazona confirms identities of over 34,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine

by Rachel Amran October 21, 2023 2:06 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Through open source research, Mediazona, a Russian independent media outlet, together with BBC Russia, confirmed the names of 34, 857 Russian soldiers who had been killed since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The media organizations carry out a name-by-name count of the dead.

The journalists specify that the actual figures are likely considerably higher since the information they have verified so far comes from public sources, including obituaries, posts by relatives, news in regional media and reports by local authorities.

Since the media's latest update on October 6, nearly 1,000 names have been added to the list of casualties. Over 1,000 of the total 34,857 died since June 2023 when Ukraine began its counteroffensive.

The publication expects to find increasing numbers of recorded deaths near Avdiivka in the coming months where the heaviest fighting is concentrated. Bakhmut is currently the leading casualties location.

Since the last October update, the journalists added four names to the list of officers in the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and higher. One of the four names, Alexander Gridnev, reportedly died in the summer of 2022, when Ukraine received the first HIMARS rockets from the United States.

In total, the news outlet was able to confirm the deaths of over 2,600 officers, with 307 holding the rank of Lieutenant Colonel or above.

Ukraine war latest: White House requests $61 billion for Ukraine
Key developments on Oct. 20: * White House requests $61 billion for Ukraine * Zelensky visits southern oblasts, meets military, local officials * Russian media: Putin visits military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don after China trip * PM Shmyhal: Russia’s damage to Ukrainian environment amounts to…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Rachel Amran
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.