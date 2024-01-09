Media: Zelensky expected to visit Switzerland next week.

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to visit Switzerland next week for at least two days, the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper reported on Jan. 8, citing undisclosed sources.

While joining international sanctions against Russia and providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Switzerland refused to send direct military aid to Kyiv, citing its long-standing neutrality policy.

The president is expected to travel mainly to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF), scheduled for Jan. 15-19, but also to visit Bern to meet some or all members of the Swiss government, the newspaper said.

According to Swiss media, Zelensky intends to speak personally at the WEF. The Switzerland-based organization gathers the world's government, business, and civil society leaders "to shape global, regional, and industry agendas."

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

A day before the forum on Jan. 14, Davos is scheduled to host the fourth meeting on Ukraine's peace formula in preparations for the Global Peace Summit, Zelensky announced in December.

The Swiss public broadcaster RTS wrote that the discussions on Zelensky's purported visit are ongoing, noting that similar speculations are common ahead of annual summits in Davos.

The foreign ministries of Switzerland and Ukraine have not officially confirmed the information. Zelensky's foreign visits are often unannounced until the last moment for security reasons.

The president previously addressed the WEF via video conference in 2022 and 2023.