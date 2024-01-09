Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: Zelensky expected to visit Switzerland next week

by Martin Fornusek January 9, 2024 3:06 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky appears via video link on day two of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 18, 2023. (Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to visit Switzerland next week for at least two days, the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper reported on Jan. 8, citing undisclosed sources.

While joining international sanctions against Russia and providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Switzerland refused to send direct military aid to Kyiv, citing its long-standing neutrality policy.

The president is expected to travel mainly to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF), scheduled for Jan. 15-19, but also to visit Bern to meet some or all members of the Swiss government, the newspaper said.

According to Swiss media, Zelensky intends to speak personally at the WEF. The Switzerland-based organization gathers the world's government, business, and civil society leaders "to shape global, regional, and industry agendas."

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

A day before the forum on Jan. 14, Davos is scheduled to host the fourth meeting on Ukraine's peace formula in preparations for the Global Peace Summit, Zelensky announced in December.

The Swiss public broadcaster RTS wrote that the discussions on Zelensky's purported visit are ongoing, noting that similar speculations are common ahead of annual summits in Davos.

The foreign ministries of Switzerland and Ukraine have not officially confirmed the information. Zelensky's foreign visits are often unannounced until the last moment for security reasons.

The president previously addressed the WEF via video conference in 2022 and 2023.

Switzerland announces $13 million in winter aid for Ukraine
Switzerland announced a new CHF 11.5 million ($13.3 million) winter aid package for Ukraine on Dec. 20, bringing the total of Switzerland’s winter assistance to Ukraine to around CHF 26 million ($30 million).
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:06 PM

Media: Zelensky expected to visit Switzerland next week.

President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to travel mainly to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF), scheduled for Jan. 15-19, but also to visit Bern to meet some or all members of the Swiss government, Tages-Anzeiger said.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
8:07 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 365,990 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 365,990 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 9. This number includes 820 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
5:34 AM

Sweden to send troops to Latvia.

Though Sweden's accession to NATO is not yet complete, the government has signaled it is ready to contribute to NATO deterrence and the defense of Baltic countries.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.