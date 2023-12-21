Skip to content
Switzerland announces $13 million in winter aid for Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller December 21, 2023 10:37 AM 1 min read
The Federal Palace, Switzerland's parliament building, in Bern, Switzerland, March 2023. (Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Switzerland announced a new CHF 11.5 million ($13.3 million) winter aid package for Ukraine on Dec. 20, bringing the total of Switzerland's winter assistance to Ukraine to around CHF 26 million ($30 million).

The combination of cold weather and intensified Russian attacks puts Ukraine's energy sector under heavy strain, especially as Russia intentionally targets critical infrastructure.

The Swiss funds will be directed towards NGOs that work near Ukraine's front lines to repair damaged civilian infrastructure, deliver heating material, and help ensure the availability of clean water supplies.

Some of the Swiss government's winter aid funding has also gone directly to Ukraine's State Emergency Service and United Nations programs aimed at alleviating the combined impact of cold weather and Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

The programs offer cold-weather clothing and other supplies to Ukrainians, as well as direct cash payments to those affected by or displaced by the war.

Switzerland allocated CHF 54 million ($62 million) in 2022 through the World Bank for rebuilding in Ukraine, primarily aimed at repairing energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks.

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
12:52 AM

Batumi shopping centers evacuated amid bomb threats.

Authorities evacuated shoppers at Batumi's Grand Mall, Metro City, Batumi Mall, and Plaza. The official reason for the evacuation was not disclosed, but an employee of Grand Mall said there were rumors of mines planted in the building.
